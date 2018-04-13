Vice Chancellor for Research Candidate Forum, April 16

Dear Colleagues,

On Monday, April 16th, the University will hold a forum for the Vice Chancellor for Research candidate, Luis A. Vázquez, Interim Vice President for Research and Associate Vice President for Research at New Mexico State University. Dr. Vazquez will share his background and vision for our research enterprise and future economic development.

A native Chicagoan, Dr. Vázquez earned a B.A. degree from Illinois State University and M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in Counseling Psychology from the University of Iowa. During his tenure at New Mexico State University, he has served as the Associate Vice President for Research since 2011 and a Regents Professor. He has also served as the Associate Dean of the Graduate School and Department Head for Counseling and Educational Psychology, as well as on several leadership positions at New Mexico State University.

Before coming to New Mexico in 1995, Dr. Vázquez was a senior staff psychologist for the University Counseling Center and Assistant Professor in Rehabilitation Psychology and Substance Abuse at the University of Iowa. Dr. Vázquez has also been a visiting professor at the Universidad Autonoma de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

A researcher in his own right, Dr. Vázquez was recently awarded a National Science Foundation grant to work with underrepresented engineering students in enhancing academic success. He is also a panel reviewer for the National Science Foundation. Dr. Vázquez’s greatest interest is the “empowering” focus of research on underrepresented student populations in education. He has published in the areas of acculturation, ethnic identity and educational development, along with developing multicultural training videos used across the country in counseling and psychology programs. Dr. Vázquez has presented at numerous national conferences and has been an invited speaker at national conventions to address the issues of academic success in underrepresented students of color. He also facilitated the development of the prescriptive privileges program for psychologists, which led to New Mexico being the first state to pass the law to allow psychologists to prescribe. Dr. Vazquez was also appointed by Governor Richardson to serve on the Joint Committee on Prescription Privileges for Psychologists, Rules and Regulations to develop the standards of competency collaborations with the medical field.

Dr. Vázquez is a member of the American Psychological Association and has served on the Council of Representatives, the Commission on Accreditation, along with being the past president of The Society for the Psychological Study of Culture, Ethnicity and Race, as well as past-chair of the Board for the Advancement of Psychology in the Public Interest for the American Psychological Association. Dr. Vázquez has received several awards such as a Presidential Citation from the American Psychological Association for visionary leadership in Psychology, American Psychological Association-Division 45 Distinguished Career Contribution to Service and was a USDA Faculty Fellow, Washington, D.C. He has also received several Excellence in Teaching Awards. In addition, he has been a consultant to higher education, agencies, and Fortune 500 Companies in their diversity development and policies.

The candidate forum will begin at 3 p.m. at the College of Pharmacy, 134-1 Auditorium, with a reception immediately following. Complementary and relocation parking will be available in the Wood Street Parking Structure, with parking coupons available at check-in. The forum will also be webcast live at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTaQtfVKW9s

We welcome your feedback of the Vice Chancellor for Research candidates and hope you will take a few minutes to complete the evaluation form found at the link provided: https://uic.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7OqR3mzMjW29CUB

Additional information about the search for the Vice Chancellor for Research is available online. Thank you in advance for your participation.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

Wayne Giles

Dean, School of Public Health

Vice Chancellor for Research Search Committee, Co-Chair

Peter Nelson

Dean, College of Engineering

Vice Chancellor for Research Search Committee, Co-Chair

For more information, please contact:

Teresa Soto Plutz

teresas@uic.edu