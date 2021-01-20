It can be challenging to find the right campus activities to join, but the Virtual Winter Involvement Fair eases the process by bringing the event to students.

“Students can expect the 2021 Virtual Winter Involvement Fair to be different from the past, but they can expect the same annual signature program that UIC offers to create community for our faculty, staff and students,” said Vance Pierce, associate director of student organization resources in the Center for Student Involvement.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 25-29. On Jan. 27, the event will be dedicated to service and leadership groups through a collaboration with Student Leadership and Civic Engagement. This event also will be the first winter involvement fair that UIC John Marshall Law School will be attending.

Students can customize face masks in the design lab to express themselves, compete in games to win UIC gear and other fun prizes, enjoy a live DJ, and more.

“No funnel cakes, but foundations for friendships; no popcorn, but rather people who can help you succeed here on campus, and no nachos, but we’ll offer networks for students to connect with each other,” Pierce said.

To sign up, visit http://go.uic.edu/involvementfair