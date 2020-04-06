TogetherUIC events help students connect virtually

As classes continue online, students can stay connected through virtual events hosted by UIC.

“It’s precisely times like these when people need human connection the most to uplift their spirits and alleviate stress,” said Sladjana Grbic, associate director of Center for Student Involvement.

The Center for Student Involvement, Student Activities Board, UIC Radio, Campus Recreation and Commuter and Off-Campus Life will host a variety of virtual events during the remainder of the semester.

Aloha Brush Art will take place from 7-7:45 p.m. April 7 on Zoom. Artist Merv Papa will create an art piece for the first 50 students who join the session.

Students who love to sing and need a smile can join the Karaoke Party from 7-9 p.m. April 9.

“Stay connected. We can get through this together,” said Joy Vergara, executive director of the Center for Student Involvement.

Commuter and Off-Campus Life will host Netflix parties at 2:15 p.m. every Wednesday. This week’s film is “Incredibles 2.”

UIC Campus Recreation also will host free virtual workouts, including core training, pyramid push and more.

The Competitive Gaming Club of UIC welcomes all gamers to connect with them on their discord.

The Center for Student Involvement will have office hours from 3-5 p.m. Mondays on Zoom. More information on events can be found on their Instagram, Twitter, Facebook accounts.