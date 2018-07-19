Visiting Lab Coordinator/Instructor Position

Visiting Lab Instruction Coordinator/Instructor

The UIC College of Pharmacy, Department of Biopharmaceutical Sciences seeks a Visiting Lab Instruction Coordinator/Instructor who will be responsible for the management of the pharmaceutics laboratories and personnel. The Lab Instruction Coordinator / Instructor assists with the coordination of the content, as well as coordination for several PharmD laboratory courses, including curriculum and experiment design, lectures, and organization.

Duties: Manage and oversee the teaching laboratories for the College of Pharmacy PharmD programs, including but not limited to:

Supervise/coordinate the daily operations of the overall pharmaceutics labs and personnel, including the preparation and organization of materials and supplies in lab rooms for each class.

Purchase and maintain instructional laboratory supplies and equipment, maintain inventory control and records, and supervise the distribution of laboratory supplies to students.

Supervise the repair and maintenance of laboratory equipment, including but not limited to Torsion balances, spectrometers and other specialized equipment.

Interface with college and campus IT units on the maintenance of laboratory computer equipment

Lead and/or oversee up to 15 weeks of PharmD student recitations, including supervision of other group leaders and TAs; regularly update and maintain Blackboard sites for related courses

Teach technical aspects of laboratory experimental compounding technique to pharmacy students; proctor/review and evaluate laboratory and course hour exams, experiments, and dosage formulations for successful completion of pharmacy course requirements.

In collaboration with the lab teaching staff, develop new lectures, experiments, presentations and coursework

Evaluate, recommend and adapt, as appropriate, new findings based on the outcomes of experiments designed specifically for student instruction and their potential applicability for use in the laboratory projects; regularly amend the laboratory manuals with these new findings

Function as a liaison between students and instructors; maintain regular office hours for the purpose of meeting with and advising pharmacy students and laboratory TAs

Conduct needs analyses and determine course objectives for faculty members

Keep abreast of new equipment, materials, methodologies, and techniques, especially those which might impact his/her duties in a specific laboratory project and read extensively in original and standard textual scientific literature in order to both remain current in the rapidly changing discipline of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical sciences and to apply applicable findings to current instruction projects

***Position will be structured to include a % time faculty instructor appointment based on the teaching and course coordination responsibilities.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy or Physical Chemistry or an equivalent discipline (Master’s degree or higher preferred) plus a minimum of three to five years’ experience in pharmacy practice teaching and/or coordinating and/or in an applied research environment are required.

Excellent oral and written communication skills are required.

Experience in compounding pharmaceutical dosage forms strongly preferred.

For fullest consideration, qualified candidates should forward a letter of interest, resume, and names and contact information for three (3) professional references via the university online applicant system https://jobs.uic.edu/default.cfm?page=job&jobID=97386. Other forms of application will not be accepted.

The University conducts background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of contingent offer of employment. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

The University of Illinois at Chicago is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

For more information, please contact:

Randi Zillmer

randiz@uic.edu

https://jobs.uic.edu/job-board/job-details?jobID=97386