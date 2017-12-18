Visiting Research Specialist – POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

The UIC Institute for Health Research and Policy is seeking to fill a Visiting Research Specialist to provide research support to multiple Principal Investigators. Duties include, but are not limited to: develop and design research strategies for data collection and data management for a nationwide research project involving a study of adult obesity, COPD and depression in adults; conduct qualitative data analysis and evaluate results of focus group transcripts and implement procedures across multiple clinical and academic sites to ensure data integrity to meet research protocols; work in REDCap for efficient and accurate data collection and coding organization for subject data; develop and implement strategic reporting processes from complex data collection systems across multiple sites nationwide; act as liaison between multiple study co-investigators at sites across the United States as well as with the UIC IRB office, grant sponsoring body and regulatory agencies; disseminate research results, including presentations and manuscripts for publications and papers; prepare progress reports to determine if project timelines are being met and establish and implement new processes based on project goals in accordance with the Principal Investigator and Co-Investigators’ needs; manage regulatory review requirements of the research protocols, including review and completion of all submissions, amendments and adverse event reports as required by the UIC IRB commission, Protocol Review Committee and grant sponsor; write scientific manuscripts and abstracts for publication, as well as research proposals for grant submission; develop search algorithms and conduct regular searches for relevant publications; in conjunction with the section administrator; maintain study budget guidelines. A bachelor’s degree in social science or related field is required, master’s degree in social science preferred. A minimum of 3 years related research experience along with a comprehensive knowledge of research principles, concepts, practices and methods.

