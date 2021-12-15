VoiceThread system maintenance

Please note that VoiceThread will be conducting backend updates and maintenance during two windows at the end of December.

Maintenance Window 1

VoiceThread will increase the security of user-uploaded media. There should not be a noticeable change with this update, but it is possible that there may be increased media load times temporarily.

Date: Dec. 27

Time: 8 a.m.

Impact: Possible slow media load times

Maintenance Window 2

VoiceThread will perform a database upgrade and maintenance. VoiceThread will be offline for eight hours. Users who attempt to access during this window will see a message that VoiceThread is down for maintenance. This information is also available on VoiceThread’s status page.

Date: Dec. 29

Time: 4 a.m.-noon

Impact: VoiceThread offline

Please feel free to contact VoiceThread if you have any questions.

[Post Image:8:medium:right}