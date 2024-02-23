Wall Street Journal online now available to UIC students, staff and faculty

UIC students, faculty and staff can now access the full digital version of the Wall Street Journal, thanks to a partnership between the UIC University Library and the College of Business Administration.

The Wall Street Journal is an award-winning international, business-focused newspaper that provides industry-leading news, information, commentary and analysis.

The campus’ subscription to the full digital version began Jan. 1, 2024. UIC users can view, in two ways, the full graphics as they appear in the newspaper’s print edition on topics including business, finance, politics, technology, health, arts and culture and world news. Enhanced features and curated content include newsletters, videos and podcasts, career insights and personal financial advice.

“The enhanced access to the full Wall Street Journal website and other subscription features like curated content and e-newsletters helps library users keep up to date not only with valuable business and financial sector news but also with current events and other information that matters to them,” said UIC Dean of Libraries Rhea Ballard-Thrower. “Now more than ever, it’s critical for the library to provide our users with a range of trusted news sources they can rely on.”

“Empowering our UIC community with access to the Wall Street Journal reflects our commitment to fostering a culture of knowledge, insight, and professional growth. In today’s dynamic business landscape, staying informed is essential, and this sponsorship underscores our dedication to equipping our students with the resources they need to excel in their academic pursuits and beyond,” said Sandy J. Wayne, UIC Dean of the College of Business Administration.

Users can sign up for an account at wsj.com/uic or use the QR code above to register. Once registered, users can access the paper directly by logging in to wsj.com. Those who currently pay for their own Wall Street Journal subscription may get a partial refund by calling 1-800-JOURNAL and mentioning they are switching to the UIC-sponsored subscription.

Wall Street Journal articles from 1984 to today are also available through databases to which the Library subscribes.

More information is available on the library’s website. For questions, contact Carl Lehnen, Head Librarian, Collections Management, at clehnen@uic.edu.