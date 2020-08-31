We Belong is an event created for students to allow them to have the space to connect, share, listen, support, hear each other’s cultural experiences and develop community while uplifting each other’s identities. The Counseling Center staff are here to carefully hear students, provide effective reassurance, and help them access services closer to home. We Belong is an event that allows you to learn about other campus services that demonstrate UIC investment in your success as a student and in our eventual return to campus. UIC is rich with talented listeners, supporters, and problem-solvers. No student in need will be abandoned.

RSVP using this link: https://apps.sa.uic.edu/outreach/