‘We Matter’

Join the UIC Counseling Center and Undergraduate Student Government in a space to connect, share, listen, support, hear each other’s cultural experiences, and develop community while uplifting each other’s identities. We understand that meeting new people can feel difficult sometimes and encourage you to participate in whatever capacity feels comfortable to you. You do not need to commit to every session.

Date & Time: Mondays & Thursdays at 11 a.m. (starting Aug. 17)

Register here.

If you have any questions or are requesting closed captioning, please email Dr. Azadeh Fatemi (afatemi@uic.edu) or Dr. Dia Mason (dama233@uic.edu)