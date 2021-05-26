Webinar details VoiceThread Assignments new features

VoiceThread has been well adopted by UIC instructors and students. In March, instructors and students spent a combined 13,267 hours using VoiceThread. The new assignments will make it even easier for instructors to grade assigned assignments and improve the way students can upload content as part of the assignments.

Watch this 50-min recorded webinar, which covers the new features available for the three types of assignments (create, comment, and watch).

Do I have to use new assignments?

Not yet. You can start exploring new assignments today, but it is optional for now. You have until June 30, 2021, to migrate assignments at your own speed. After that, all remaining courses will be updated automatically.

How do I create a VoiceThread graded assignment?

This article details how to create a graded assignment in VoiceThread.

How do my students submit new assignments?

This article details how students use the new assignment feature.

If you have any questions regarding the use of VoiceThread or any other educational technology, request an appointment with one of CATE’s instructional designers or contact CATE Support staff at LTS@uic.edu.