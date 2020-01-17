A series of exciting events will welcome students back to campus as they embark on a new semester at UIC.

UIC Weeks of Welcome (WOW) began with a scavenger hunt, the Commuter Dash, that runs through Jan. 17. The closing event of WOW will be the Winter Involvement Fair, which takes place Jan. 22-23 in the Illinois Room of Student Center East.

WOW is a great opportunity for new and returning students, said Marc Mobley, director of new student and family programs.

“Weeks of Welcome creates a space for new and returning students to go to. They are a great resources for students transitioning into UIC life,” he said.

“We encourage students to get out and enjoy what UIC has to offer.”

For a full list of events, visit https://studentaffairs.uic.edu/wow/