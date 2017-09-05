Weeks of Welcome events create sense of belonging

UIC students are being greeted back to campus with special events during Weeks of Welcome (WOW), an initiative that aims to showcase UIC’s cultural, academic and social diversity.

During the first six weeks of fall semester, students can be seen browsing student organizations at the Involvement Fair, lined up in professional clothes at the On-Campus Job Fair, and more.

“Active and positive involvement in WOW is one of the important ways in which new students can start to become part of the UIC experience,” said Sladjana Grbic, assistant program director for the Center for Student Involvement. “The activities offered help to increase personal connections with other students, faculty and staff, and promote a sense of belonging.”

With events including wellness seminars, cultural showings and a free concert, WOW provides students multiple opportunities to connect with their campus.

“I get to find different interest groups that exist in the school,” said Bennet Chan, a fifth-year accounting major who attended UIC’s Rec Fest Thursday. “It’s cool to walk around and go, ‘Wow, they actually have that here.’”

WOW officially ends Sept. 29 with the Revelry Carnival, but students can continue connecting with student organizations and get involved in campus events through the UIC Connection website.