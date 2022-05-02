Weight loss study for the prevention of colorectal cancer

May 2, 2022

Weight Loss Study for the Prevention of Colorectal Cancer

Researchers at UIC are doing a research study to learn more about how weight loss affects risk factors for colon cancer and are looking for participants who have had a colonoscopy in the past 5 years.

This study may be a good fit for you if:

  • You are between 45-65 years old.
  • You have had a colonoscopy in the past 5 years, and had one or more polyps called “adenomas.”
  • Your body weight and height classifies you as with obesity.
  • You are willing to take part in a weight-loss study.

If you decide to take part in the research study, you would:

  • Come to UIC for a screening visit and up to eight research visits and take part in weekly check-ins.
  • Have your weight, height, body composition and calorie needs measured.
  • Complete several surveys about health, diet and experiences.
  • Undergo three blood draws and three flex sigmoidoscopies (a “mini-colonoscopy” no-prep or sedation is needed).
  • Collect three stool samples at home.
  • Maintain food logs and diet records.
  • Participate in one of three study groups (two include a diet) for 12 months.

Participants will receive compensation for their time and reimbursement for travel.

For more information, please contact:
TRE-CRC Research Team
Contact number 312-996-9342

