Weight loss study for the prevention of colorectal cancer

Researchers at UIC are doing a research study to learn more about how weight loss affects risk factors for colon cancer and are looking for participants who have had a colonoscopy in the past 5 years.

This study may be a good fit for you if:

You are between 45-65 years old.

You have had a colonoscopy in the past 5 years, and had one or more polyps called “adenomas.”

Your body weight and height classifies you as with obesity.

You are willing to take part in a weight-loss study.

If you decide to take part in the research study, you would:

Come to UIC for a screening visit and up to eight research visits and take part in weekly check-ins.

Have your weight, height, body composition and calorie needs measured.

Complete several surveys about health, diet and experiences.

Undergo three blood draws and three flex sigmoidoscopies (a “mini-colonoscopy” no-prep or sedation is needed).

Collect three stool samples at home.

Maintain food logs and diet records.

Participate in one of three study groups (two include a diet) for 12 months.

Participants will receive compensation for their time and reimbursement for travel.

For more information, please contact:

TRE-CRC Research Team

Contact number 312-996-9342