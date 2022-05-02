Weight loss study for the prevention of colorectal cancer
Researchers at UIC are doing a research study to learn more about how weight loss affects risk factors for colon cancer and are looking for participants who have had a colonoscopy in the past 5 years.
This study may be a good fit for you if:
- You are between 45-65 years old.
- You have had a colonoscopy in the past 5 years, and had one or more polyps called “adenomas.”
- Your body weight and height classifies you as with obesity.
- You are willing to take part in a weight-loss study.
If you decide to take part in the research study, you would:
- Come to UIC for a screening visit and up to eight research visits and take part in weekly check-ins.
- Have your weight, height, body composition and calorie needs measured.
- Complete several surveys about health, diet and experiences.
- Undergo three blood draws and three flex sigmoidoscopies (a “mini-colonoscopy” no-prep or sedation is needed).
- Collect three stool samples at home.
- Maintain food logs and diet records.
- Participate in one of three study groups (two include a diet) for 12 months.
Participants will receive compensation for their time and reimbursement for travel.
For more information, please contact:
TRE-CRC Research Team
Contact number 312-996-9342
