Welcome Service Project 2021 Video

The Welcome Service Project is an annual event, traditionally for incoming first year and transfer students, but was open to all UIC students, staff, faculty, and alumni this year. This project gives the UIC community an opportunity to provide service as a group, create long-lasting friendships, and kick off their journey to becoming an active citizen. This year’s event took place on Aug. 20 and volunteers took part in two service projects with the Roosevelt Square Youth Farm and UCAN. To watch the video, visit youtu.be/oqrrZlLIadU.