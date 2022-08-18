Welcome to the University Library

The UIC University Library is excited to welcome our new and returning students and faculty for the fall 2022 semester! Please visit our website for the latest information on visiting policies, hours and services.

Visiting

In keeping with current university-mandated policies, those visiting the Richard J. Daley Library, the Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago or the Law Library will need to present proof of UIC affiliation for building entry. Additionally, you will swipe your i-card for entry to the Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago and the Law Library.

Masks are still required, and food is prohibited. Visitors may bring their own beverages into the library in covered containers.

Additional information about visiting and using the Law Library can be found on the Law Library website.

UIC libraries in Peoria and Rockford follow local guidelines for in-person visits.

Resources

We have an array of databases, journals, books and other resources to help ensure your success in the coming year.

The book stacks are open for browsing, but you can also still use our convenient low-contact pick-up service for materials from UIC, I-Share and Interlibrary Loan. Your i-card is your library card, and you will need it to activate your library account.

Research help

A liaison librarian dedicated to your subject area is eager to orient you to library resources and services and work with you on research projects and information skills. Our comprehensive services include course-integrated instruction, individualized research consultations and acquisition of relevant library resources. Use our website directory to find your liaison.

There are many other ways to contact the library for an immediate response to a question or for in-depth research assistance. Our Chat with a Librarian instant messaging service is available in the bottom corner of each page on library.uic.edu. Contact us via email or make an appointment to meet with a librarian either in person, via phone or online for research assistance at library.uic.edu/contact.

We hope you have a very successful and fun semester!