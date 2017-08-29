Welcome to UIC!
Dear UIC Students,
The UandICare program is happy to introduce a new video entitled, “You Are Welcome Here”. UIC is proud to join a national campaign which began at Temple University. The intention of the campaign is to create more welcoming campus environments for diverse student populations.
The UIC video is a collaborative, campus initiative designed to welcome you to our campus. The Office of the Dean of Students works with many campus partners to provide you with a caring and supportive environment. We encourage you to join us in creating a welcoming community. A small gesture, even just saying, ‘you are welcome here’ can make a big difference.
Please take a look at our video, “You Are Welcome Here” at http://uandicare.uic.edu.
