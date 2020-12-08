Wellness resources for employees

As we approach the end of the fall semester and the end of the calendar year, we are all looking forward to better things to come in 2021. Many of us have found it difficult to manage stress and our work/life balance during the pandemic. Wellness and employee assistance resources are available through the state and the university for employees.

The State of Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) offers free wellness webinars for employees. A link is available on the UIC Human Resources Know Your U website page under Engagement Activities.

Employee Assistance Programs are also available through the State of Illinois and the University. Resources are listed on the University Benefits website.