The State of Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) is now offering free wellness webinars for employees. A link is available on the UIC Human Resources Know Your U website page under Engagement Activities.

The Know Your U Program offers eligible university employees time away during their normal workday to experience the remarkable programs and facilities that their hard work supports. It is a chance to learn more about academic units that have helped set enrollment records for six straight years; about research that promises to build on the system’s long, rich legacy of groundbreaking innovation; and about the iconic facilities that define our three, best-in-class universities. During this time, while many University employees are continuing to work remotely, others working on campus are working hard to maintain critical operations, and there are no campus events taking place, we realize that employees cannot take advantage of opportunities listed under the Know Your U engagement activities. UIC HR will continue to post additional webinar-based engagement activities.