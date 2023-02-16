What students learn in UIC’s Online Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management courses

Since the inception of the program, faculty members in the Online Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management program develop, maintain and deliver a curriculum that keeps pace with trends and industry standards while meeting accreditation requirements with the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education.

CAHIIM ensures that students have access to a high-quality program. Accreditation allows graduates to sit for the Registered Health Information Administrator credentialing exam.

Learn more about the program’s diverse curriculum.