What’s new with Summer 2021 Blackboard course shells

Course Copies & Template Imports

Summer 2021 courses are right around the corner! Your Summer 2021 course shells have already been created. Since courses have been using the campus template for more than a year, your course shells were created blank this semester for easier copying.

If you’d like a copy of a course from a previous semester, request a course copy here.

If you’d like to build your course from scratch and have the UIC template applied to your blank course shell, request a course site template import.

New Course Storage Limits

There is a new storage quota for summer courses that has been approved by the LMS Governance Board. Each course has a soft limit of 2 GB. Before copying any courses, please check the files in your course and consider the following:

Move large files into a cloud storage option (e.g., UIC Google Drive, Box) Move any video files into a streaming tool (e.g., Panopto, Echo360)

If you have questions about copying your Blackboard courses, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE)’s Support Team at LTS@uic.edu or request an appointment with one of CATE’s Instructional Designers at https://go.uic.edu/IDappointment.