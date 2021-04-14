Available now in Blackboard courses, Gradescope is an easy-to-use, online rubric-based grading tool that can speed up grading, improve grading consistency, and help instructors provide more meaningful feedback to students.

Gradescope can be used for grading exams and quizzes with different question formats (multiple choice, text-based) as well as written assignments such as papers and essays. Gradescope allows instructors to add comments or explanations to provide students with transparency and feedback. The grading by group feature will group similar answers and allow you to grade questions all at once – a real time saver!

See the table below for clarification on when to use Gradescope or other assignment and grading tools available to you in Blackboard.

Blackboard Assignment Blackboard Tests VoiceThread Gradescope Hide student’s name while grading X X* Submissions scanned through plagiarism checker X Interface that allows you to reuse pre-created comments in the submission X X Different submission deadlines for students X Image submissions X X X X Video/Audio submissions X** X Group submissions X X Programming Assignments X

Table: When to use Gradescope

*This depends on the way you view your students’ submissions when grading, as this is not a setting that is toggled on/off.

**Using the Panopto Student Video Submission option (under Assessments)

To learn more about Gradescope and access previously recorded webinars, visit: it.uic.edu/news-stories/gradescope-available-streamline-standardize-assessments-grading

If you have specific questions regarding the use of Gradescope or any other educational technology, reach out to the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence at teaching.uic.edu/connect