Win prizes, learn about alumni resources during Grad Fest

December grads: join your fellow classmates for UIC Grad Fest, a virtual, interactive experience exclusively for the Class of 2020. From Dec. 6-12, learn more about UIC and alumni benefits and resources while completing tasks and challenges for a chance to win prizes, including iPad minis, diploma frames and UIC gear.

“I want students to remember the personal and educational growth they experienced during their time at UIC and to know that UIC and the alumni family are here to support them in their next chapter,” said EmilyAnn Walrath, associate director of student and recent alumni engagement.

The event celebrates the Class of 2020’s achievements in a safe, fun and interactive way. To join, download Scavify on your Android or iOS device and create a login using your UIC email address. Search for “UIC Fall Virtual Grad Fest” and enter the password UICGrad20.

If you do not have a smartphone, visit https://app.scavify.com/#/ on your computer to participate.

“Participants should expect to answer questions about UIC, share photos of their time as students, tell us about their UIC experience through short videos and engage with us on social media, just to name a few things,” Walrath said.

Prizewinners will be announced Dec. 18.