WISE connects women in STEM fields

Women and Science in Engineering (WISE) focuses on introducing women to STEM-related fields. Known as WISE Chicago at UIC, the program provides resources, activities, mentorship, and more to its group members.

The purpose of WISE is to “educate and bring awareness to females about the STEM field,” said Susan Panek, president of WISE Chicago.

“It’s honestly a family,” said Panek, a junior in biological sciences who is also in the Honors College. “We have such a diverse group of girls. This organization is capable of connecting everyone.”

Members of WISE Chicago can participate in events such as tea time, a mentor/mentee program, speaker presentations, volunteer opportunities, and more.

The next General Body Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 23 in Burnham Hall 121.

“It’s a great way to meet someone new — meet another member in the STEM field and make connections, learn so much, develop your knowledge.”

Those interested in joining can reach out to Panek by email at spanek4@uic.edu. WISE Chicago can be found online at @uic_wise on Twitter, and @uicwise on Instagram.