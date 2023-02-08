Women’s basketball splits road trip

Jaida McCloud led the Flames offensively last week.

The UIC women’s basketball team returns home this week after ending their road trip with a win over Valparaiso (55-53) Wednesday and falling short to Missouri State (68-57) Saturday.

In their win over Valparaiso, the Flames were led offensively by Jaida McCloud and Josie Filer. McCloud scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Filer netted 16 points and had nine rebounds.

In their loss to Missouri State Saturday, McCloud once against led the offense, scoring 16 of her 17 points in the first half alone, and she grabbed eight rebounds. Filer finished the game with nine points.

The Flames now stand at 13-10 overall and 5-7 in Missouri Valley Conference Play, tied for sixth place in the conference.

Personal milestones for both McCloud and Filer are within reach for the front court, as they are near 1,000 career total points. Filer is 70 points from reaching this mark in her lone season with the Flames, and McCloud is 111 points from reaching this milestone.