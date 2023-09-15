Women’s dyadic support study: This study is focused on women with unwanted sexual experiences since age18 who previously have told someone in their life about their experience. If you are currently at least 18 years old, have had an unwanted sexual experience since age 18, and have previously spoken to someone in your life about that experience, you and that person may be eligible to participate in this study of survivor–supporter relationships. As part of this research study, both you and the person you told will be invited to complete a confidential 30-minute online survey. All participants will be paid for their participation.

For more information, please contact Dr. Sarah Ullman, UIC Department of Criminology, Law and Justice, at 312-996-5508 or ForWomen@uic.edu.

Sponsored by the National Institutes of Health and approved by the UIC Institutional Review Board (Protocol #2021-0019).

