Women’s soccer claims shutout win

UIC endured more than 85 minutes of scoreless play Sunday before Naomi Rushe put the game-winner in the back of the net with about two minutes to play for a 1-0 victory over SIUE at Flames Field — second-straight clean sheet for the Flames.

Rushe led all players and matched her career high with five attempts, followed by Emily Valentine with two. Rushe (3), Valentine (2) and Tamae Douglas (2) had the team’s seven shots on goal.

Annie DiCanio was strong in the goal for the second-straight game as she garnered her second shutout. While she came up with five bit saves, the Flames defense kept the Cougars from creating more than their 14 shot opportunities.

DiCanio had her first save in the 13th minute, before UIC had a succession of shots that went wide from Olivia Everin, Valentine and Rushe. DiCanio was faced with two more shots in the half and made another save at the 30th minute.

After Douglas had a shot saved a minute into the second half, SIUE put together a run of six shots in seven minutes, featuring another save for DiCanio and a ball that corralled off the post.

In the 63rd minute of play, Rushe nearly converted twice, as the Cougars’ goalkeeper made back-to-back saves.

Coming off an offside call on the Cougars, the Flames played the ball up the right side in the 88th minute with Ashlin West sending the ball to Everin, who passed it to the 6-yard box, where Rushe was waiting to bury it home for her first goal of the season.

UIC prepares now for four games on the road. The Flames will take on Belmont at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Nashville, before heading to Murfreesboro, Tenn., to face Middle Tennessee at 2 p.m. Sunday.