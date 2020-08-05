Updated guidance regarding workplace safety expectations and compliance is available on the UIC HR Road to Recovery website under the Workplace Expectations tab. The information focuses on guidance for supervisors in managing situations where an employee is refusing to comply with required safety measures (wearing a mask, washing hands, etc.). A link is provided in the tab which requires NetID login credentials to view guidance for individual employee groups: Academic Professional, Civil Service, Faculty and Students.

At any time, departments are encouraged to contact UIC Human Resources Labor and Employee Relations for a consultation.