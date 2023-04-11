Workshop on Frontiers of AI in Business and Society

The UIC Department of Information and Decision Sciences in the UIC College of Business Administration is organizing an exciting workshop May 15 titled “Frontiers of AI in Business and Society.”

Recent years have seen unprecedented advancements in AI methodologies, which have increasingly made their foray into business and societal domains. On the one hand, this has led to significant opportunities for using these tools to address hard societal and business challenges. Examples include advancements in medical diagnostics and personalized healthcare, efficiently learning diverse consumer preferences, building more resilient supply chains, building environmentally sustainable business operations, and improving the allocation of societal resources to address problems such as crime and poverty.

On the other hand, the use of AI methodologies in such societal domains has raised several concerns and challenges. For example, AI may exacerbate existing societal inequities by introducing large disparities in the allocation of the costs and benefits of AI deployments across population groups, with outcomes favoring one group over another. The black-box nature of AI methodologies may lead to unintended and harmful consequences and make them susceptible to malicious manipulation of their outcomes by strategic stakeholders. Furthermore, the concentration of data and AI prowesses in the industry raises concerns of misalignment between the firms’ objectives for AI deployments and societal welfare.

This workshop aims to bring together experts and practitioners from various relevant disciplines to carve an interdisciplinary research agenda for (a) developing impactful yet responsible AI solutions in societal and business domains and (b) designing policy frameworks for addressing concerns arising from the use of AI in such domains.

Keynote speakers:

Rina Foygel-Barber, University of Chicago

Jason Hartline, Northwestern University

Ming Hu, University of Toronto

Maytal Saar-Tsechansky, University of Texas-Austin

D.J. Wu, Georgia Tech

Registration

While the workshop is free and open for all, the space is limited, and registration is necessary for attendance. Please send a registration request using the link below before April 15. We will follow up with a confirmation email by April 20.

Organization

The workshop is organized by the UIC Information and Decision Sciences Department, with support from the College of Business Administration.

Organizing committee:

Selvaprabu Nadarajah (chair)

Vijay Kamble

Yingda Lu

Theja Tulabandhula

For inquiries or questions, please email the organizers at idsworkshop23@gmail.com