Zoom live audio transcription now available

Audio transcription is now available for UIC Zoom, a feature that can transcribe the audio of a meeting or webinar and display textually what is being said on screen. At this time, Zoom audio transcription supports the English language only.

If enabled, attendees will be able to select Live Transcript during the meeting and read the live transcription on screen. Sessions recorded to the cloud will generate a transcript file that can be downloaded and edited to accurately capture words, or to add capitalization and punctuation, which are not captured by the transcription.

Automated transcription is an excellent tool but it is not 100% accurate and enabling this feature does not indicate your content is accessible for students with special needs.

Automated transcription should be used as a starting point for adding captions to your media. Transcripts should be reviewed and edited for accuracy to ensure they meet accessibility and caption requirements.

To learn how to enable Zoom Live Transcription, visit: answers.uillinois.edu/105310. To learn more about caption best practices in videos visit webaim.org/techniques/captions.