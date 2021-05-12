Zoom Outlook Plugin for Macs being retired

Microsoft and Apple have announced that the Zoom Mac Outlook Plugin will no longer be supported and will be retired in the near future. Once the Zoom Mac Outlook plugin is retired, Mac users that have the plugin installed will not be able to add Zoom meetings in Outlook Meetings and Appointments. Users are encouraged to transition to the updated style of integration and use the Zoom Outlook Add-In.

Click here to learn how to determine if you have the Zoom Plugin and how to get the Add-In.