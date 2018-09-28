Dear Students and Employees:

I am pleased to share with you the 2017-2018 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report. The report fulfills an important mandate of the federal law, the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, as amended by the Violence Against Women Act.

Produced by the Office of Preparedness and Response, the report highlights the many safety and security policies, procedures, programs, and advocacy networks available at UIC and our regional health science campuses in Peoria, the Quad Cities, Rockford, Springfield, and Urbana-Champaign. We invite you to read this report and consider how it can help promote and improve your own safety awareness.

Specifically, the annual report includes:

Policy disclosures pertaining to law enforcement, crime prevention and response, alcohol and other drugs, and sexual misconduct including dating violence, domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking, among other matters;

Crime statistics concerning reported Clery Act crimes that occurred on each UIC campus, in certain non-campus buildings or property owned or controlled by UIC, and on public property within or immediately adjacent to and accessible from each campus for the previous three calendar years (2015 to 2017); and

Fire statistics for on-campus student housing facilities for the previous three calendar years (2015 to 2017), and related information concerning each facilities’ fire safety equipment. Crime and fire statistics for the current calendar year (2018) will appear in next year’s report because this year’s information must be collected through the end of calendar year 2018.

The full text of this report is available online on the UIC Clery Act website (clery.uic.edu) in PDF format. Copies of the report may also be obtained at the Office of Preparedness and Response, 1140 South Paulina Street, Suite 109, Chicago, IL 60612 or by contacting cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu or (312) 413-5363.

In addition to reviewing this report, there are other important steps you can take to enhance your own safety on campus.

Sign up for UIC ALERT Emergency Mass Notification System messages, by visiting emergency.uic.edu.

Review sexual violence and misconduct resources at sexualmisconduct.uic.edu.

at go.uic.edu/AOD. Talk to someone at the Counseling Center by calling (312) 996-3490, which offers confidential counseling services and crisis intervention, or visit counseling.uic.edu.

program and review options and resources for students facing personal difficulties at dos.uic.edu/uicare.shtml. Take advantage of UICPD’s safe walk service. Any student or employee can call (312) 996-2830 if they do not feel safe getting to their campus destination.

We would like to thank each member of the university community who contributed their experience and expertise to the development of this report, and especially our student leaders who continue to serve as a valuable resource for planning and partnering in our education and outreach efforts. The heightened awareness surrounding safety cultivates a sustainable and constructive expansion of our student- and community-centered prevention and response services. Let us each commit to doing our part, and continue to focus our resources and efforts toward ensuring a safe and respectful UIC community for all.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

David Ibrahim

Assistant Vice Chancellor

Chief Clery Compliance Officer

For more information, please contact:

David Ibrahim

cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu