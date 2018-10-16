2017-2018 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report (amended)

Dear Students and Employees:

The 2017-2018 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report has been republished to reflect updates to regional campus crime statistics.

The report fulfills an important mandate of the federal law, the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, as amended by the Violence Against Women Act. It highlights the many safety and security policies, procedures, programs, and advocacy networks available at UIC and our regional health science campuses in Peoria, the Quad Cities, Rockford, Springfield, and Urbana-Champaign. We invite you to read this report and consider how it can help promote and improve your own safety awareness

The update can be found in Section 4: Law Enforcement and Crime Statistics – specifically the UIC Urbana-Champaign Regional Campus statistics – which were changed based on updated guidance on counting drug arrests versus drug referrals and counting an incident of arson. The following changes were made:

The number of arrests for drug abuse violations changed from 19 to 1 for UIC Urbana-Champaign Regional Campus On-Campus property for the year 2017.

The number of arrests for drug abuse violations changed from 19 to 1 for UIC Urbana-Champaign Regional Campus On-Campus Student Housing Facilities* for the year 2017.

The number of arrests for drug abuse violations changed from 2 to 0 for UIC Urbana-Champaign Regional Campus Public Property for the year 2017.

The number of disciplinary referrals for drug abuse violations changed from 0 to 18 for UIC Urbana-Champaign Regional Campus On-Campus property for the year 2017.

The number of disciplinary referrals for drug abuse violations changed from 0 to 18 for UIC Urbana-Champaign Regional Campus On-Campus Student Housing Facilities* for the year 2017.

The number of disciplinary referrals for drug abuse violations changed from 0 to 1 for UIC Urbana-Champaign Regional Campus Public Property for the year 2017.

The number of arson offenses changed from 0 to 1 for both On-Campus property and On-Campus Student Housing Facilities* for UIC Urbana-Champaign Regional Campus for the year 2017.

*On-Campus Student Housing Facilities are a subset of On-Campus property, i.e., statistics are counted in both categories.

Overall, the annual report includes:

Policy disclosures pertaining to law enforcement, crime prevention and response, alcohol and other drugs, and sexual misconduct including dating violence, domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking, among other matters;

Crime statistics concerning reported Clery Act crimes that occurred on each UIC campus, in certain non-campus buildings or property owned or controlled by UIC, and on public property within or immediately adjacent to and accessible from each campus for the previous three calendar years (2015 to 2017); and

Fire statistics for On-Campus Student Housing facilities for the previous three years (2015 to 2017), and related information concerning each facilities’ fire safety equipment.

Crime and fire statistics for the current calendar year (2018) will appear in next year’s report because this year’s information must be collected through the end of calendar year 2018.

The full text of this report is available online on the UIC Clery Act website (clery.uic.edu) in PDF format. Copies of the report may also be obtained at the Office of Preparedness and Response, 1140 South Paulina Street, Suite 109, Chicago, IL 60612 or by contacting cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu or (312) 413-5363.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

David Ibrahim

Assistant Vice Chancellor

Chief Clery Compliance Officer

For more information, please contact:

David Ibrahim

cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu