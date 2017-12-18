2017 Holiday Building Closing Schedule

The Holiday Building Closing Schedule and the Unit Holiday and Intersession Schedule are now online. These schedules include the most recent information provided to the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services by UIC departments. Please contact the Facilities Customer Support Team at 312-996-2173 or 312-996-7511 if your department has any changes to these schedules. Updates will be made as they are received.

The Holiday Building Closing Schedule provides the most up-to-date list of buildings and the accessibility status beginning December 22 through January 1.

The Unit Holiday and Intersession Schedule provide unit operating hours for the period beginning December 22 through January 1.

Employees who have keycard access to their building will have access during the period December 22 through January 1. Employees who do not have keycard access and need to work on those days should have their supervisors send the required information to Building Access Control (x3-5125) to activate their I-cards for those days. Employees without keycards can call UIC Police (x6-2830) for access. Please send the police those employees’ names as soon as possible. Employees not on the list may be denied access.

Michael Landek

Interim Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

mlandek@uic.edu