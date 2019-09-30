Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff:

We are pleased to share with you the 2018-2019 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report for UIC and our regional health science campuses in Peoria, the Quad Cities, Rockford, Springfield, and Urbana-Champaign.

This report is prepared in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (Clery Act) and is part of UIC’s ongoing effort to inform you of safety and security policies, procedures, programs, and services available. The university encourages a shared responsibility to eliminate or reduce the potential for violence or criminal incidents by promoting situational awareness, active participation, and empowerment.

Produced by the UIC Office of Preparedness and Response, the annual report includes:

Policy disclosures pertaining to law enforcement, crime reporting and response, alcohol and other drugs, and sexual misconduct including dating violence, domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking, among other matters;

Crime statistics for the three previous calendar years (2016 through 2018) concerning reported Clery Act crimes that occurred on each UIC campus (including on-campus student housing facilities), in specific noncampus buildings or property owned or controlled by UIC or UIC-registered student organizations, and on public property within or immediately adjacent to and accessible from each campus; and

Fire statistics for on-campus student housing facilities for the previous three calendar years (2016 through 2018), and related information concerning each facility’s fire safety policies, procedures, and equipment.

Crime and fire statistics for the current calendar year (2019) will appear in next year’s report because 2019 data must be collected through the end of calendar year.

The full text of this report is available online at ready.uic.edu in PDF format. Copies of the report may also be obtained at the Office of Preparedness and Response, 1140 South Paulina Street, Suite 109, Chicago, IL 60612 or by contacting cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu.

Although we have made significant strides in our prevention measures and response to criminal victimization, we continue to remain steadfast in reinforcing our public safety ecosystem. You can strengthen your own safety by participating in the prevention and educational programs offered at UIC. The best crime prevention measures include prompt reporting of suspicious activity, criminal behavior, and incidents of sexual misconduct; a strong UIC Police presence; situational awareness and looking out for one another; and an informed and vigilant community.

We would like to thank each member of the university who contributed to the development of this report, and especially our students who are the change agents at the heart of mitigating risk, ensuring we are creating a safe and respectful learning environment for all.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

David Ibrahim

Assistant Vice Chancellor

Chief Clery Compliance Officer

For more information, please contact:

