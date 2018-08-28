2018-2019 Campus Conversation Series

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

In 2016, we started the Campus Conversation series with the theme of What’s Going on and Why? The Campus Conversation is an opportunity to bring our whole community together to learn about, explore, and discuss issues that directly affect the lives of those in our community, and to provide a safe space where conversation can occur and diverse viewpoints can be shared and considered. Over the past two years, we have heard speakers talk about race and policing, immigration and migration, the presidential election, civil liberties, the #MeToo Movement, climate change, tax reform, and more.

I would like to thank the UIC Diversity Advisory Committee for their leadership and guidance in assisting with the selection of topics and speakers for this year’s Campus Conversation. The topics, dates, times, and locations for this year’s series are as follows:

Nuclear Policy, Dr. Daniel Ellsberg (strategic analyst who released the Pentagon Papers) & discussants

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

12:30-2:00 p.m., Illinois Rooms, SCE

2018 State and Local Elections, UIC Professor Dick Simpson & panel

Tuesday, October 2, 2018

12:30-2:00 p.m., Illinois Rooms, SCE

Mental Health and the College Student, panel discussion

Tuesday, October 30, 2018

12:30-2:00 p.m., Cardinal Room, SCE

Politics & Emotions, Dr. Martha Nussbaum (University of Chicago) & discussants

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

12:30-2:00 p.m., Illinois Rooms, SCE

First Amendment on Campus, Dean Erwin Chemerinsky (UC Berkeley Law School) & discussants

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

12:30-2:00 p.m., Illinois Rooms, SCE

Impacts of Racialized Political Decisions, Dr. Jonathan Metzl (Vanderbilt University) & discussants

Tuesday, April 2, 2019

12:30-2:00 p.m., Illinois Rooms, SCE

Please check my website at http://provost.uic.edu/campus-conversation/ or http://today.uic.edu for any updates or changes to this schedule.

I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for these Campus Conversations.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie Gauen

kgauen3@uic.edu