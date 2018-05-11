2018 Fulbright awardees

Three current and former graduate students and two graduating seniors have been awarded a Fulbright U.S. Student Program grant from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

UIC’s five recipients are among the over 1,900 U.S. citizens who will conduct research, teach English, and provide expertise abroad for the 2018-2019 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement as well as record of service and leadership potential in their respective fields.

Learn more about this year’s winners:

Elsa Anderson

Josephine Chaet

Kajal Sachdev

Sanjana Srinivasan

Not available for a profile is alumnus Rigoberto Robles (BFA 2012 in graphic design, MA 2014 in Latin American and Latino studies), who will use his Fulbright grant in Colombia for an interdisciplinary research project entitled “Exploring Graffiti as an Expression of Urban Art.” Robles, who applied for the Fulbright through UIC, will examine urban art and graffiti policy in Medellin.