Dear UIC Community,

I am delighted to announce the 2018 Provost’s Excellence in Undergraduate Advising Award winners. This award recognizes excellence, commitment, and dedication of professional advisors of undergraduate students at UIC. Each of these winners will receive $750:

Sharon Hayes, Department of Public Administration

Stephanie O’Leary, Honors College

Omare Villagrana, Latin American Recruitment and Educational Services (LARES)

Congratulations to each of our winners, and thank you for your commitment to undergraduate success at UIC!

The winners were selected by a committee of their peers to be recognized for their work and commitment to UIC’s mission with our undergraduates.

We thank all members of the 2018 OAD Advising Awards Committee for making these campus nominations possible, and for all their hard work to support advising throughout the year.

The role of all of our advisors is vital to fostering student success so we thank all of our advisors for their work throughout this year.

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Nikos Varelas

Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs and Academic Programs

For more information, please contact:

The Office of the Provost

provost@uic.edu