2018 UIC Student Research Forum and Impact Day

Dear Student:

If you are involved in any type of research project, DON’T HIT DELETE — This announcement is for you!

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, in conjunction with the Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs, Honors College and the Center for Student Involvement, is pleased to announce the 2018 Student Research Forum (SRF) and UIC Impact Day, which will be held on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. This important campus-wide event showcases undergraduate, graduate and professional student research covering a broad range of scholarship: Art/Design/Humanities; Business/Computer Science/Mathematics; Engineering/Physical Sciences; Life Sciences; and Social Sciences. Awards will be given to the top projects. In addition to our traditional Student Research Forum, we will once again be including UIC Impact Day as a part of this event. UIC Impact Day provides students another opportunity to showcase their scholarly pursuits in and beyond the classroom. Students present their experiences, service, study abroad, internships, student employment, career development, leadership, and/or involvement.

Registration for the Forum and for UIC Impact Day is open. Further details on the event and specific instructions for participation are provided on the SRF website. http://www.research.uic.edu/srf

In order to help you prepare, the UIC Library, the Office of Undergraduate Research, the Center for Student Involvement and the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research are sponsoring a series of workshops designed to help students with their research. UIC Impact is sponsoring workshops designed to provide guidelines for creating and presenting a poster and how to prepare for oral or artistic presentations. All that are currently scheduled are listed here. Check your email for additional dates. Please note all workshops are open to all students at all levels.

UIC Impact Presentation Workshops

Tuesday, January 30, 2018, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm, Room 464, 3 South, Student Center East, 750 South Halsted

Wednesday, January 31, 2018, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm, Room 464, 3 South, Student Center East, 750 South Halsted

UIC Library Workshops

Library Toolkit for the Student Research Forum

Wednesday, January 31, 10:00-11:00 am, Daley Library IDEA Commons Lab

Thursday, February 1, 2:00-3:00 pm, Daley Library IDEA Commons Lab

How to Read an Academic Article: A Workshop

Tuesday, February 6, 2:00-3:00 pm, Daley Library IDEA Commons Lab

Wednesday, February 7, 10:00-11:00 am, Daley Library IDEA Commons Lab

Create Bibliographies and Organize Your Research with RefWorks

Tuesday, February 13, 10:00-11:00 am, Daley Library IDEA Commons Lab

Wednesday, February 14, 2:00-3:00 pm, Daley Library IDEA Commons Lab

Research Countdown

Thursday evenings 5:00-7:00 pm, Daley Library IDEA Commons Reference Desk or by appointment https://library.uic.edu/help/article/1919/make-an-appointment-with-a-librarian

If you have any questions regarding the 2018 Student Research Forum please feel free to contact Jacqueline Berger at jacquieb@uic.edu.

Honors College Workshops (open to all students)

Abstract Writing Workshop

Wednesday, February 21, 3:00-4:00 pm, Honors College Room 121

Monday, February 26, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm, Honors College Room 121

Presentation Workshop

Wednesday, March 7, 3:30-4:30 pm, Honors College Room 121

Wednesday, March 14, 3:30-4:30 pm, Honors College Room 121

Office of Undergraduate Research

Poster Design

Wednesday, February 28, 12:00 – 1:00 pm, 1501 University Hall

Thursday, March 8, 1:30 – 2:30 pm, 1501 University Hall

If you have any questions regarding the 2018 UIC Impact Day, please feel free to contact Jill Rothamer, Director of UIC Impact at jillr@uic.edu.

If you have any questions about the Student Research Forum, please feel free to contact Jacqueline Berger, Director, Research Communications and External Relations at jacquieb@uic.edu or Connie Ping, Communications Specialist at hping@uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Jacqueline Berger

ovcrweb@uic.edu