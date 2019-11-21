2019 Fall Cannabis Policy Announcement for UIC

Dear UIC Students, Faculty, and Staff,

The University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) has a long-standing commitment to the support and maintenance of a drug-free environment for our students and employees. With the advent of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act going into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, it is important to know that the legalization of marijuana and its related practices do not change UIC’s alcohol and other drug policies.

As a reminder, under the federal Controlled Substances Act, marijuana is classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance and is illegal. Consistent with that Act and the federal Drug Free Schools and Communities Act and the Drug Free Workplace Act, the University prohibits the unlawful or unauthorized possession, use, distribution, dispensation, sale, or manufacture of marijuana on University property or as part of any University activity. The passage of the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act in 2019, which legalizes certain activities related to marijuana under Illinois state law effective Jan. 1, 2020, does not affect federal law or the university’s marijuana prohibition.

In addition, the University’s marijuana prohibition applies to both recreational and medical use. That means having a medical marijuana registry identification card under the Illinois Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program Act does not allow you to use or possess marijuana on University property (this includes but is not limited to outdoor spaces, classrooms, and residential halls) or as part of any University activity.

Compliance with these laws and acts represents the University commitment to maintaining a healthy learning and work environment. In addition, remaining in compliance helps to protect the millions of dollars in federal funding UIC receives for student financial aid and research.

For more information on “UIC is Cannabis Free,” visit: https://go.uic.edu/cannabisfacts

To review the UIC Alcohol and Other Drug Policy and Resource Guide, visit: https://go.uic.edu/aod

Students should contact the Office of the Dean of Students at 312-996-4857 with any questions. Employees should contact UIC Human Resources at 312-996-0840.

Sincerely,

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Student Affairs

studentaffairs@uic.edu