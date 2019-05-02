2019 Fulbright finalists

Melissa Hendrickson

A graduating senior, a doctoral candidate and a former graduate student from UIC have been offered a Fulbright U.S. Student Program grant from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

More than 10,000 applications were received in this cycle for the approximately 2,100 available grants offered to U.S. citizens who will conduct research, study, or teach English abroad through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Finalists are selected for their academic or professional achievement, as well as demonstrated leadership potential in their respective fields.

Learn more about this year’s Fulbright finalists from UIC:

Fulbright advising at UIC is split between the Office of External Fellowships, or OEF, and the Graduate College, which provides comprehensive assistance to students in and alumni of the Graduate College who seek both UIC and outside fellowships and awards. OEF provides advising and assistance to current undergraduate and professional school students in finding and applying for a range of nationally and internationally competitive fellowships, scholarships and grants.