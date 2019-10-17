2019 UIC Campus Charitable Fund Drive

Dear Colleagues,

At the University of Illinois at Chicago, we value a commitment to community and helping others less fortunate than ourselves. We write today to kick off the UIC Campus Charitable Fund Drive – the annual charitable giving campaign for employees of the University of Illinois system. Partnering with the State of Illinois “State Employee and University Combined Appeal” or SECA, the campaign allows employees the opportunity to donate to the charitable cause of their choice. The SECA campaign is comprised of 12 Umbrella Charity Federations collectively representing over 1,500 charitable agencies.

Campaign Dates: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, through Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

There are two ways for UIC employees to donate. The links below provide detailed information about the charitable agencies and how to complete the pledge form.

Continuous payroll deduction: Employees who contribute through continuous payroll deduction have a designated amount withdrawn from their check each pay period. Designations are ongoing and continue until the employee requests a change or cancellation request in writing. At any time throughout the year, a UIC employee can create, adjust, or cancel their continuous payroll deduction.

One-time donation: Employees may give a one-time donation to one or more charities of their choice by completing the One-Time Direct Gift section of the CCFD pledge form. An employee can donate as an individual or a group of employees can combine their efforts and make one larger donation. One-Time Direct Gift checks are made payable to “Campus Chest” and should be submitted with the completed pledge form to UIC Human Resources, CCFD, MC 897. One-time donations can also be made online via the following link: https://seca.healthcharities.stratuslive.com/.

CCFD Pledge Form

CCFD Pledge Form Instructions

Please note that all donations and pledge forms are due by Friday, Nov. 8, to UIC Human Resources, CCFD, MC 897.

SECA Federation of Charities and Websites: SECA

General Information: Charitable Giving at UIC

For additional questions, please contact UIC Human Resources at specialprograms@uillinois.edu or 312-996-5548.

Sincerely,

Janet Parker

Associate Chancellor, Budget and Financial Administration

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources