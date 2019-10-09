2019 UIC Research and Scholarship Annual Award and Inventor of the Year Nominations

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research (OVCR), the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Innovation (OVCI) and the Office of Technology Management (OTM) are pleased to announce the 2019 UIC Research and Scholarship Annual Award competition and Inventor of the Year award program, and the introduction of a new award for Team Research. Program details are provided below, along with nomination information and deadlines.

Sponsored by the OVCR, the annual Research and Scholarship awards celebrate the efforts and commitment of individuals who make exceptional progress advancing knowledge in their area of research and scholarship. These individuals inspire and promote continued excellence at UIC.

One Distinguished Researcher and one Rising Star awardee will be selected from each of the following categories:

Basic Life Sciences

Clinical Sciences

Natural Sciences & Engineering

Social Sciences

In addition, one Distinguished Scholar and one Rising Star awardee will be selected from the following category:

Humanities, Arts, Design & Architecture

The Distinguished Researcher and Distinguished Scholar awards recognize individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their fields, whereas the Rising Star awards honor individuals who show exceptional promise to become future leaders.

OTM sponsors the 2019 Inventor of the Year award. Given to one UIC investigator, this award recognizes inventions that have had a significant societal impact or that have transformative potential.

The OVCR is also pleased to announce the inaugural Team Research Award. Designed to encourage collaborations, this award will honor a team of at least two UIC faculty from different UIC colleges who have made a significant contribution to their fields that could not have been accomplished by any one individual. Details describing the collaboration, including its products, must be provided as part of the nomination letter. See Researcher and Scholar awards for additional information and eligibility requirements for this award.

Any member of the campus community is eligible to submit nominations for these awards; self-nominations will also be accepted. Nominations for all award categories are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

For additional information, including eligibility for each category of the OVCR Researcher and Scholar awards, additional information on the Team Research award and to access the application portal, please visit https://research.uic.edu/lifecycle/funding-opportunities/faculty-awards/roy/. Please direct questions on the Researcher, Scholar and Team Research awards to rds@uic.edu.

For additional information, including eligibility criteria for the Inventor of the Year Award and access to the application portal, please visit http://otm.uic.edu/uic-community/ioy-winners/ioy/. Please direct questions about the Inventor of the Year program to Tamira Davis at tdavis17@otm.uic.edu.

The award ceremony will take place in spring 2020.

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research

University of Illinois at Chicago

Suseelan Pookote, PhD

Director

Office of Technology Management

University of Illinois at Chicago

TJ Augustine, PhD, MPP

Interim Vice Chancellor for Innovation

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Innovation

University of Illinois at Chicago

For more information, please contact:

Maryfrances Miley

rds@uic.edu