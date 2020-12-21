Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,

As we wrap up one of the most difficult semesters in our history, we wanted to express our deepest gratitude for your courage, determination, and resilience navigating the various campus safety challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now more than ever, it is clear that we require your proactive participation coupled with a shared responsibility in securing the well-being of our entire university community. Your review of the 2020 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report (ASFSR) is an important part of that effort.

This report is prepared in compliance with the U.S. Department of Education, Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (commonly known as the Clery Act). More importantly, it is part of our ongoing effort to inform you of safety and security policies, procedures, programs, and services available at UIC and its health sciences campuses in Peoria, the Quad Cities, Rockford, Springfield, and Urbana.

Produced by the UIC Office of Preparedness and Response, this annual report includes:

Policy disclosures pertaining to campus safety and security, law enforcement authorities, crime reporting and response, alcohol and drug abuse prevention, UIC’s program to prevent Violence Against Women Act crimes of dating violence, domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking, among other matters;

Crime statistics for the three previous calendar years (2017, 2018, 2019) concerning reported Clery Act crimes that occurred on each UIC campus (including on-campus student housing facilities), on specific non-campus property owned or controlled by UIC or UIC-registered student organizations, and on public property within or immediately adjacent to and accessible from each campus’s on-campus property; and

Fire statistics for the previous three calendar years (2017, 2018, 2019) concerning reported fires in on-campus student housing facilities, and related information concerning each facility’s fire safety policies, procedures, and equipment.

The full text of this report is available online at ready.uic.edu. A print copy may be requested from the Office of Preparedness and Response, 1140 South Paulina Street, Suite 109, Chicago, IL 60612 by contacting cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu.

We encourage you to take time over this winter break to become familiar with the UIC SAFE mobile app, which provides access to on- and off-campus safety resources, including access to the latest COVID-19 updates, news and information on testing, screening, and vaccinations.

These extraordinary circumstances have brought us closer together and leave us better prepared for the unforeseen challenges that lie ahead. We applaud our students and their remarkable capacity to adapt and overcome any obstacle.

Thank you for being an active partner in this mission, and we look forward, in great anticipation, to a time when we can be physically together again. Stay safe and well.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

David Ibrahim

Assistant Vice Chancellor

Chief Clery Compliance Officer

For more information, please contact:

UIC Clery Act Helpdesk

cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu