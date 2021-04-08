2020 Faculty Awards Virtual Ceremony Recording

Dear Faculty,

The annual Faculty Awards Ceremony and Reception, which typically takes place in the fall, is one of the university’s most prestigious recognition ceremonies. The October 2020 event was postponed and eventually canceled due to social gathering limits in accordance with continued public health guidelines. We created a pre-recorded award ceremony to celebrate and recognize the outstanding achievements of our faculty – especially during such an unprecedented time.

We are writing now to share the recording with all faculty and to encourage each of you to join in recognizing your colleagues’ accomplishments. The 2020 Faculty Awards Ceremony can be viewed at any time here: https://faculty.uic.edu/awards/reception/.

We would also like to thank the 2020 awardees for their patience and understanding as we developed the safest and best way to confer these awards.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu