2020 U.S. Census at UIC

On April 1, 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin the process of counting every person who lives in the United States and its territories. The census, which takes place every 10 years, will include every member of the UIC community, whether they are from the U.S. or from another country.

What exactly is the census?

The census is a short survey. In addition to counting the number of people living in the U.S., it asks for basic information like age, race, ethnicity, and sex. For the first time in the census’ 230-year history, respondents can complete the survey online. Completing the census has never been this fast or this easy.

Why is the census important?

The U.S. Constitution (Article 1, Section 2) mandates that the country conduct a count of its population once every 10 years. The results of the count are used to determine each state’s level of representation in the U.S. House of Representatives, aid in the process of drawing congressional and state legislative districts, and to allocate government resources to schools, health care, transportation, government services, and higher education. Researchers use these data to assist policy makers in determining how to serve our communities most effectively.

Does it really matter if I complete the census?

It is crucial for everyone at UIC to participate in the 2020 Census. Without the full participation of Illinois residents, our state’s system of public higher education stands at risk of losing millions of dollars in support for financial aid, student loans, and other programs that benefit our families and communities. Your responses will be completely confidential. Under federal law, the U.S. Census Bureau cannot share responses identifying individuals with the public or other federal agencies, including immigration authorities and other law enforcement, until 72 years after the information is collected. The 2020 Census will not include a question about citizenship status.

Please be aware that federal law requires your participation in the census, even if you have recently completed another survey from the Census Bureau.

Census resources

To learn more about the census, please watch this video created by UIC students or check out an article in UIC Today. Faculty members should feel free to show the video in class. If you would like a UIC Census Ambassador to speak to your class, department, or organization, contact Janet Smith at janets@uic.edu. Professor Smith is part of a team from the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs that is helping the State of Illinois ensure a full and accurate count.

You can find additional resources on the 2020 Census at census2020.uic.edu. Kindly share the link with friends, family and classmates.

Census Day is April 1, 2020. Make sure you are counted and others are too!

