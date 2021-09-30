Dear UIC community members and partners in campus safety,

With our students and staff in full swing with classes and activities, we wanted to take this opportunity to share with you the 2021 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, entitled “New Horizons,” produced by the UIC Office of Preparedness and Response.

This report is prepared in compliance with the U.S. Department of Education and the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, 20 U.S.C. 1092(f), known as the Clery Act. More importantly, it is part of our ongoing effort to help inform and strengthen our safety and security policies, procedures, programs and services at UIC.

We have seen many resilient and resolute examples of collaboration and community building over the past year and yearn to continue nurturing an informed and supportive community of students, faculty, researchers, clinicians and staff across all our campuses.

As you will note immediately, we continue to make improvements to our overall public safety ecosystem, ushering in an avant-garde. Our goal is to develop and reinforce public safety values and perspectives that reflect our diversity and to tailor the delivery of safety services to meet the specific needs of our campus populations. A key component of these efforts is encouraging a mindset of personal responsibility. We want you to be informed so that you can make the best decisions about protecting yourself while remaining vigilant and watching out for one another.

A few items you will find in the report include:

Policy disclosures pertaining to campus safety and security; crime prevention; alcohol and other drug abuse; emergency notifications; and UIC’s program to prevent Violence Against Women Act crimes of dating violence, domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.

Crime statistics for 2020, 2019 and 2018 on Clery Act crimes that occurred on each UIC campus (including on-campus student housing facilities), on noncampus property frequently used by students, and on public property within or immediately adjacent to and accessible from each campus.

Fire statistics for 2020, 2019 and 2018 on reported fires that occurred in on-campus student housing facilities, in addition to information on fire safety policies, procedures and systems.

The full text of this report is available online at ready.uic.edu. A print copy may be requested from the Office of Preparedness and Response, 1140 S. Paulina St., Suite 109, Chicago, IL 60612, by contacting cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu.

This whirlwind period of uncertainty and change has reinforced our determination to be more forward-thinking, creating new horizons that are sure to leave us better prepared for unforeseen challenges that may lie ahead. Thank you for your individual efforts and active community participation in building and maintaining a UIC SAFE mission.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

David Ibrahim, PhD

Assistant Vice Chancellor

Chief Clery Compliance Officer

For more information, please contact:

UIC Clery Act Helpdesk

cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu

2021 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report