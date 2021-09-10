2021 Constitution Day Lecture

Carol Moseley Braun

The UIC community is invited to participate in the university’s Constitution Day event Sept. 17 from noon-1 p.m.

This year’s keynote speaker is UIC alumna Carol Moseley Braun, a former member of the Illinois House of Representatives, a former U.S. Senator from Illinois, and a former U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa. Moseley Braun, who is the first Black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate, will present “Race and the Constitution in the 21st Century,” which will trace the racial elements in the U.S. Constitution, the amendments and their racial effect, the civil rights movement and the effects of the Constitution on race today.

Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session.

Student Leadership and Civic Engagement will also inform students on how they can register to vote, join student organizations, and take part in internships and volunteer opportunities.

Registration for UIC’s Constitution Day event is required and available online.

Additional civic engagement events at UIC this fall include National Voter Registration Day, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Quad, and the National Student Issues Convention, which will be held virtually Oct. 22 from noon-3 p.m. For more information, visit go.uic.edu/civicengagement.

Sponsors of the Constitution Day event are UIC School of Law, department of political science, Honors College, Institute for Public Policy and Civic Engagement, Student Leadership and Civic Engagement and UIC Government Relations and Advocacy. Event coordinators are Steven Schwinn, professor at UIC School of Law, and Dick Simpson, UIC professor of political science.