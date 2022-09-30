Dear University of Illinois Chicago community:

As we begin to settle into a new academic year, our campuses are once again teeming with a sense of renewed optimism and excitement. We write to remind you of how important it is that we all remain vigilant and make informed decisions that facilitate our own personal safety and well-being and that of your fellow Flames. We will continue to devote significant attention and resources toward a comprehensive approach to safety and security at UIC. That is our promise.

With that in mind, please take a few moments to review the vital information found in our 2022 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report. Learn how the university has reinforced its public safety and security practices, bolstered prevention training and adopted technology solutions to improve your safety in and around our communities.

The report is a highly regulated response to directives from the U.S. Department of Education under the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, otherwise known as the Clery Act. The purpose of the report is to equip you with the information you need to stay safe while at UIC.

A few items you will find in the report include:

Policy disclosures pertaining to campus safety and security; crime prevention; alcohol and other drug abuse; emergency notifications; and UIC’s program to prevent Violence Against Women Act crimes of dating violence, domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.

Crime statistics for 2021, 2020 and 2019 on Clery Act crimes that occurred on campus (including on-campus student housing facilities), on noncampus property frequently used by students, and on public property within or immediately adjacent to and accessible from each campus.

Fire statistics for 2021, 2020 and 2019 on reported fires that occurred in on-campus student housing facilities, in addition to information on fire safety policies, procedures and systems.

The full text of this report is available online at ready.uic.edu. A print copy may be requested from the Office of Preparedness and Response by contacting cleryhelpdesk@uic.edu.

We are all aware that our city is not immune to public safety challenges, as crime and acts of violence have increased nationwide. Recent events in Highland Park and Uvalde, Texas, as well as the senseless gun violence occurring in our neighboring communities, are incomprehensible tragedies. These events have heightened our collective awareness for the need to frequently re-examine our crisis response posture to uncover new areas of concern that should be addressed, new practices that could be adopted, and new approaches to mitigation and prevention. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure the safety of our community.

One of the key factors to personal safety is being aware and prepared. Discuss issues that you consider unsafe with friends, faculty and/or administrators, and avoid situations that appear dangerous or that make you uncomfortable. If unsafe circumstances cannot be changed, leave the area, or call the UIC Police Department at 312-355-5555. The UICPD plays a critical role in supporting the university’s mission and values. Our dedicated and diverse police force works 24 hours a day, seven days a week, interacting with the community and patrolling the surrounding neighborhoods.

We also recognize that law enforcement actions are not enough, and we must do more to support the social and behavioral health of the communities within and surrounding the university to address the root causes of violence. We are committed to working in partnership with our students, researchers, professors, clinicians, public health professionals and our local governments to directly confront any safety concerns affecting the campus community that many of our students, staff and family call home.

Thank you for taking the time to review this information and helping us create an environment that is secure, respectful, civil and supportive for all. Together, Flames grow stronger! Let’s all do our part to keep UIC SAFE. Have a wonderful semester!

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

David Ibrahim, PhD

Assistant Vice Chancellor

Chief Clery Compliance Officer

Kevin Booker

Chief of Police

For more information, please contact:

Office of Preparedness and Response

ready@uic.edu