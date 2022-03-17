2022 Provost’s Excellence in Undergraduate Advising Award Winners

Dear students, faculty and staff,

We are delighted to announce the 2022 Provost’s Excellence in Undergraduate Advising Award recipients. This award recognizes the excellence, commitment and dedication of professional advisors of undergraduate students at UIC.

This year’s recipients are:

Joseph Garcia, Visiting Transition Coach, Academic Center for Excellence (New Advisor Award)

Whitney Harris, Academic Advisor, Department of Kinesiology, College of Applied Health Sciences

Deborah Molasky, Senior Academic Advisor, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Joshua Taylor, Academic Advisor, Department of Computer Science, College of Engineering

Congratulations to each of you, and thank you for your commitment to undergraduate success at UIC!

We would also like to thank the 2022 Advising Awards Committee for its time and effort in running the selection process.

The role of advisors is vital to fostering student success, and we are grateful to all UIC advisors for their hard work and dedication in supporting our students.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Nikos Varelas

Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs and Academic Programs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu