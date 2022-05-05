2022 UIC Award Season – Award of Merit

Dear colleagues,

UIC Human Resources is announcing the 2022 UIC Award Season and a call for nominations for the Award of Merit.

The Award of Merit is designed to recognize exceptional employees from all corners of the university serving in all levels of Civil Service and Academic Professional positions. We encourage you to consider nominating an outstanding Civil Service or Academic Professional employee for this award. Employees based at the regional campuses and Chicago-based units of the University of Illinois System are also eligible to nominate and receive this award.

The nomination form can be found online.

Nominations are due to colleges/vice chancellor units by June 24.

In 2022, 32 awards will be presented. Award recipients will receive a UIC Award of Merit memento and a $3,000 monetary award. All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15.

More details on the Award of Merit are online. Contact UIC Human Resources at specialprograms@uic.edu with questions.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Singdahlsen

brindle@uic.edu

specialprograms@uic.edu